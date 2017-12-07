2 women wanted in Durham Bojangles parking lot armed robbery turn themselves in

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women wanted in connection with a November armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of a Bojangles on Guess Road in Durham have turned themselves in, police said.

Tiffany Springfield, 32, and Jamie Monique Belcher, 24, are both charged with with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police issued warrants for their arrest on Monday.

Police said that officers responded to a shooting call at the restaurant around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 28, but quickly determined that no shots were fired and no one had been hit by gunfire. Although the victim hadn’t been shot, he had been hit on the head with a blunt object. He was transported to the hospital.

Police said the victim was outside his vehicle in the parking lot when he was attacked and robbed of cash at gunpoint.

The robbery and attack do not appear to have been random, according to police.

Durham police said Thursday morning that both Springfield and Belcher had turned themselves in. They are both being held in the Durham County Jail under $300,000 bonds.