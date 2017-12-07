Driver, infant killed in fiery Robeson County crash; evacuations underway

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver of a tractor trailer and a one-year-old passenger were killed in a fiery crash in Lumberton Thursday afternoon, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

The tractor trailer collided with a passenger vehicle on Highway 72 near Cold Storage Road around 1:20 p.m.

The tractor trailer was hauling drums of various chemicals including methanol and acetone which has forced authorities to evacuate the area within a quarter-mile radius of the crash site.

Both vehicles caught fire following the collision.

One person was airlifted from the scene, their condition is unknown at this time.

A detour is in place as Highway 72 is closed while authorities investigate.