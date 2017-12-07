Holiday package rush leading to delivery delays



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the holiday season underway, people in some Raleigh neighborhoods say they’ve grown frustrated with inconsistencies in their mail delivery.

For example, in Raleigh’s Drewry Hills neighborhood, some residents say they recently went several days with no mail delivery at all.

“Really, (it’s) just a concern of bills getting paid on time,” said Sandy Haar.

Neighbors posted on the Nextdoor website about the issue. Several said the problem became apparent in mid-November when the mail never showed up.

Since then, some have also noticed mail coming late in the evening.

“My husband said last night it came at 8 p.m. I said, ‘Really?’” said Kimvan Wang.

While the holiday season is typically the busiest time of year for the U.S. Postal Service, neighbors say the issues they’ve experienced recently are unlike any in years past.

“A lot of people get packages delivered, and they’re put in their mailbox. And, just maybe (people) … fear that things have gone missing,” said Haar.

CBS North Carolina reached out to the Raleigh postmaster to ask what’s caused the issues. A spokesman for the postal service sent us an email but didn’t directly address what happened.

The statement read:

The Postal Service recognizes that consistency is paramount to our customers and we remain committed to providing the service they expect throughout the year. We continually review our staffing and scheduling and make necessary adjustments in order to enhance our services. The Postal Service is continuing to meet the peak holiday demand. We have planned for this holiday season all year long, hiring seasonal workers, flexing our network and expanding delivery hours to accommodate increased volume. The Postal Service touches every home and business in America and we expect to deliver more than 15 billion pieces of mail nationwide during the holiday season, our busiest time of the year.

Neighbors in Drewry Hills say they’ve noticed letter carriers coming by twice on some days to make up for missed deliveries.

Here are some contacts if you’re having trouble with service in your neighborhood:

Raleigh customer relations can be reached at 919-420-5230. The district consumer affairs office can be reached at 336-668-1235. You can also contact the postal service online here.