Man faces prison after taking protected snakes from NC

By Published: Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man who illegally collected endangered snakes and shipped them to his Connecticut home has pleaded guilty to illegally transporting protected wildlife.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW A GALLERY OF SNAKES COMMONLY FOUND IN NC

MOBILE USERS: Click here for gallery of snakes found in North Carolina

William Carl Bartlett entered his plea Wednesday in federal court.

Prosecutors say Bartlett, a collector of snakes and other reptiles, took two kingsnakes from the Outer Banks of North Carolina in violation of that state’s laws and brought them to Connecticut to breed. In July 2012, he shipped 10 kingsnakes via overnight courier to a person in Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors say he also collected five coastal plain milk snakes in Maryland in 2015 in violation of state law and brought them to Connecticut.

Bartlett formerly lived in Cheshire, Connecticut, but now lives in Eastpoint, Florida.

He faces up to two years in prison at sentencing Feb. 28.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s