Woman pleads guilty after baby remains found under Smithfield home

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman charged in connection with baby body parts being found under her Johnston County home pleaded guilty in the case on Thursday.

Bridgette Smith, 41, was charged with failure to report a death after two bags containing baby parts were found under her home in April 2016.

On Thursday, Smith’s attorney was in a conference with a Johnston County prosecutor and the judge presiding over the case.

Following that meeting, Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to report a death.

Police documents say in April 2016, Smith’s brother was working under their home when he found two bags, each with the remains of a baby inside it.

Following the discovery, Smith was missing and was later arrested in Jacksonville, Florida.

Smithfield police worked with various law enforcement agencies in Florida for six months to track Smith down.

Police initially called Smith a person of interest, but family didn’t know where she was.

At that time, Smith’s sister-in-law told CBS North Carolina that Smith had been pregnant multiple times over the years, and they didn’t know what happened to the children in some of those pregnancies.