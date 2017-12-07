Police: 3 dead after shooting at New Mexico high school

Published: Updated:

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people are dead after a school shooting at Aztec High School.

Two students are dead and the shooter is dead as well. There are no other injuries reported.

According to the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, no injured people have been transported from Aztec High School.

Earlier, deputies and Lt. Kyle Lincoln from the San Juan County Sheriff Department cleared the building and actively searched the school.

San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has asked parents of Aztec High School to pick up their kids at Mcgee Park at noon. School buses are currently loading kids and heading that way.

As of 10 a.m. Bloomfield schools are no longer on lockdown. All students faculty and staff are accounted for.

