Suspect arrested in Hoke County teacher assault

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have taken Michael Nivens into custody after he was identified as a suspect in an assault of a teacher at West Hoke Elementary School on Monday.

Nivens is being held at the Hoke County Detention Facility under a $2 million bond, records show.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin wrote that Nivens is charged with attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the assault at the school.

Nivens faces other changes stemming from a sexual assault and multiple break-ins and thefts from churches around Hoke County.

Nivens was also charged with: