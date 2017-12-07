Suspect arrested in Hoke County teacher assault

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have taken Michael Nivens into custody after he was identified as a suspect in an assault of a teacher at West Hoke Elementary School on Monday.
Nivens is being held at the Hoke County Detention Facility under a $2 million bond, records show.
Hoke County Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin wrote that Nivens is charged with attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the assault at the school.
Nivens faces other changes stemming from a sexual assault and multiple break-ins and thefts from churches around Hoke County.
Nivens was also charged with:
- First-degree forcible rape
- First-degree foricilbe sex offense
- Four counts breaking and entering a place of worship
- Four counts larceny after breaking and entering
- Conspire to break and enter a place of worship
- Larceny of motor vehicle
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Obtain property by false pretense
- Failure to appear – assault on a female
The Hoke County Sheriff’s office said Nivens broke into the Community United Methodist Church, Truth and Faith Pentecostal Church of Deliverance, Shiloh Presbyterian Church, and Helping Hands Worship Center.
The principal of the school told CBS North Carolina that there were students inside the school for after-school care when the incident happened. The students were in another room at the time of the attack and were not injured.
The teacher is still recovering from their injuries.