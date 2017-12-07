Snow still possible Friday night into Saturday



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Cloudy and cool conditions prevailed across central North Carolina on Thursday in advance of our next weather maker that could bring some snow to parts of the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

On Thursday, the Triangle had a high of 49, after a morning low of 40. Fayetteville had a high of 50, after a morning low of 42. The normal high this time of year is 56 with a normal low of 35.

Some rain will develop Thursday night across central North Carolina as low pressure to our south starts to move northeast. So when you wake up on Friday, rain will be likely. Although, a couple flakes could mix in around dawn, temperatures at the surface will remain in the middle to upper 30s into Friday morning.

The upper atmosphere will cool and snow could mix in with some rain, mainly late in the day. The best chance for this will be areas north and west of the Triangle. Areas south and east of the Triangle will remain only rain. By Friday night and Saturday morning, some of that precipitation could change over to a wet snow, once again mainly from the Triangle north and west. Any accumulations will be confined to grassy areas and maybe elevated surfaces. Amounts will be less than one inch. This system coming up from the south is lacking a big dome of cold dry high pressure to our north. That high pressure is usually present anytime we get winter snow events, so even though the possibility of snow exists, it isn’t setting up to cause any travel concerns.

A dry cold front will sweep through on Saturday and clear out central North Carolina. Cold air will flow in with sunshine for Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny as high pressure moves overhead. Another arctic cold front will move through late Tuesday and with it there will be a slight chance of a shower.

Tonight will be cloudy with rain becoming likely overnight. The overnight low will be 37. Winds will be light out of the south. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Friday will be cloudy and rainy, a few snowflakes could mix in, mainly in areas from the Triangle, north and west. The high will be around 40; winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The precipitation risk will be 80 percent.

Friday Night will have more rain, south and east of the Triangle, but some change over to snow is possible from the Triangle north and west. The overnight low will be 25. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The precipitation risk will be 70 percent

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with snow or rain possible, mainly in the morning. The high will be 41; winds will be northwest around 5 mph. The precipitation rain risk will be 50 percent.

Sunday will be mainly sunny, but cold. The high will be 40; after a morning low 25.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 48; after a morning low of 22.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day shower. The high will be near 50; after a morning low of 31. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny and cold. The high will be 38; after a morning low of 24.

Next Thursday will be partly sunny. The high will be 46; after a morning low of 24.

