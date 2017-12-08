1-year-old fatally shot in head during Halifax County drive-by, police say

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Weldon child just a couple weeks from their second birthday was killed when he was shot during a drive-by Thursday evening, police said.

A bullet hole in the front of the home in Weldon.

Police said the 1-year-old, identified as is Jaxson Clay, was struck just after 8:15 p.m. while he was inside a home on Elm Street.

Clay would have turned two on Dec. 23.

He was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital before being flown to another hospital, police said.

The home was hit by several bullets in what police said was an isolated incident.

The child’s mother, father, sibling and a great grandparent were in the home at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

No suspect information was immediately available.

