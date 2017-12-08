1,800+ weather-related crashes reported in NC as snow hits state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement officials responded to thousands of weather-related crashes Friday as snow hit much of North Carolina.

Statewide, troopers responded to more than 1,800 crashes by 9:30 p.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The numbers include about 315 wrecks in the Triangle area, which also includes Person and Granville counties.

Road conditions were treacherous in Person County, where the Roxboro police warned drivers about venturing out Friday afternoon and evening.

In Person County, where between 2 and 4 inches of snow was forecast, Roxboro Police Chief David Hess there were “numerous vehicle crashes” throughout the county by about 4 p.m.

In areas that received more snow, such as the Greensboro region, there were nearly 400 crashes reported, officials said.

In the area of Salisbury and points north, where there was even more snow, 616 wrecks were reported.

West of Charlotte, where heavy snow also was reported, nearly 540 crashes were responded to by troopers.

Numbers for the region around Asheville, which received more than 6 inches of snow, were not available.

The statewide total without Asheville numbers came to 1,848, authorities said.