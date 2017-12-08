‘Armed and dangerous’ pair rob Knightdale jewelry store, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed duo ordered everyone to the ground during a robbery of a jewelry store in Knightdale Friday afternoon, police said.

Swift’s Fine Jewelry at 210 Hinton Oaks Blvd. was robbed by a man and woman just before 2 p.m., according to a news release from Knightdale police.

The thieves entered the jewelry store “posing as patrons” and were then looking around inside the business for several minutes.

The pair then pulled out a gun and ordered workers on the ground before they grabbed cash and jewelry and fled, police said.

“Both are considered armed and dangerous,” the news release said.

Knightdale police released several images from store surveillance cameras.

The pair left in a silver Susuki Forenza with a North Carolina 30-day tag of 22621737.

The suspects are described as being their mid- to late-30s. The male suspect may be wearing a grey toboggan, dark jacket and glasses, according to police. The woman has red or auburn hair highlights and was last seen wearing a beige coat with white fur trim.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Knightdale Police Department.