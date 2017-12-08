Hazmat officials revamp plans after NC crash that killed baby and trucker



LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Pieces of tires, hazmat gloves, and burned trees are a sad reminder of a deadly, fiery crash that Stephanie Chavis and her crew in the emergency management office were trying to make sure didn’t get any worse Thursday afternoon.

“They really couldn’t tell what it was, they could just tell there were drums on the trailer,” Chavis said about first responders.

Dangerous — and possibly explosive — chemicals were leaking out of a semi-truck trailer after the Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost control and hit a car.

The truck driver died, a baby in the car died, the child’s parents were rushed to the hospital, the area was evacuated and for the next 12 hours, it was a hazmat situation.

“If this product interacted with each other it could’ve caused, been a very dangerous situation,” said Chavis.

She says that’s part of the reason behind the delay, but there was another problem. Hazmat workers could not access documents that would have made clear what the truck was carrying.

“If the truck had not been burning, we could’ve found that in the glove box because they’re required to carry paperwork that lets us know what is on that truck if something were to happen,” said Chavis.

She says they eventually found out after looking up the placards that were on that truck.

“Acetone, sulfuric acid — there were five or six different chemicals like cleaning products,” said Chavis.

She says the Wickard truck driver was making a stop in Lumberton to drop off the cleaning products.

Otis Enoch Jr., 63, of Whitsett was driving the tractor-trailer east on Highway 72. Enoch ran off the road to the right and hit a road sign before he overcorrected when attempting to get back in the roadway, officials said.

Enoch became trapped in the tractor-trailer and died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Wendell McRae, 57, of Lumberton was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi passenger car westbound on Highway 72 when Enoch’s tractor-trailer reentered the roadway and began to overturn.

One-year-old Windshae McRae was trapped in the Mitsubishi and died at the scene.

Later Thursday, a hazmat crew cleaned the crash scene up, and now emergency crews have a new plan if a similar situation happens again.