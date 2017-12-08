Highway Patrol IDs those killed in fiery Robeson County crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol has identified those killed in a fiery collision between a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle Thursday afternoon in Lumberton.

Just after 1 p.m., Otis Enoch Jr., 63, of Whitsett was driving a tractor trailer east on Highway 72. Enoch ran off the road to the right and hit a road sign before he overcorrected when attempting to get back in the roadway.

The Highway Patrol said Wendell McRae, 57, of Lumberton was driving a a 2004 Mitsubishi passenger car westbound on Highway 72 when Enoch’s tractor trailer reentered the roadway and began to overturn.

McRae tried to avoid the tractor trailer and drove the Mitsubishi off the road to the right.

Despite McRae’s attempt to avoid a collision, the tractor trailer crashed into the Mitsubishi, causing the truck to catch on fire, the Highway Patrol said.

That fire then spread to the Mitsubishi.

Enoch became trapped in the tractor trailer and died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

McRae and a 29-year-old passenger were airlifted to McLeod Hospital in Florence where they are in stable condition.

One-year-old Windshae McRae was trapped in the Mitsubishi and died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol are investigating why Enoch initially ran off the road.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in the collision, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

Enoch’s tractor trailer was hauling barrels of chemical when it crashed which caused authorities to temporarily evacuate the area surrounding the crash site.