‘Numerous vehicle crashes’ in Person County as several wrecks seen on other Triangle roads



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a mix of rain, sleet and snow fell Friday afternoon, several wrecks were causing traffic problems on Triangle roads, with “deteriorating” road conditions in Person County causing a number of crashes.

In Roxboro, power was knocked out around 5 p.m. when a vehicle crashed on Leasburg Road at Long Avenue.

A vehicle hit a telephone pole and Duke Energy crews came to the scene to make repairs.

“Police are asking motorists to stay off the roads once they get to their destination. Conditions are rapidly deteriorating,” Roxboro police said on Facebook.

City officials did not salt the roads despite the winter storm warning.

Andy Oakley, the public services director for the city, says the city will not do that until the temperature gets below freezing.

“Otherwise, the snow would just wash off the road, or it would blow off the road,” he said. “But right now with road temperatures above freezing, it would just be waste of salt.”

Nicknamed the “Snow Capital of the Triangle,” Oakley says Roxboro handles things differently than Raleigh or Durham.

“I would say we probably have a little better handle on it just because we have a little bit more experience than they do,” said Oakley.

In Raleigh, a crash that affected many motorists happened on Interstate 40 where four westbound lanes were closed for about 20 minutes at Lake Wheeler Road.

The crash, which happened around 4:35 p.m., initially closed the left two lanes, but traffic was later halted across four lanes and appeared to be at a standstill.

The lanes reopened just before 5 p.m., but there were significant back-ups in the area.

Another crash closed a lane on I-40 eastbound near the Durham Freeway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

That crash was also reported around 4:35 p.m. and the lane reopened at 5 p.m., officials said.

Yet another wreck at 4:30 p.m. on I-40 near U.S. Highway 64/U.S. Highway 1 in Wake County closed the left lane of I-40 heading east, according to state transportation officials.

In Person County, which is under a Winter Storm Warning, roads “are rapidly deteriorating,” Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said in a news release.

Person County Emergency Services reported “numerous vehicle crashes” throughout the county since about 4 p.m., Hess said.