Justice wasn’t served in case of infant remains hidden under Johnston Co. home, family says

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A day after a Smithfield woman pleaded guilty to giving birth to two babies and their hiding their remains, Bridgette Smith’s family is speaking out.

Haley Fugate, Smith’s sister-in-law said justice hasn’t been served in the case.

“It’s murder. You only get 8 months for murder,” Fugate said.

Fugate is angry. First at Smith for putting the family in this position and second, at the justice system.

“She’s never taken responsibility for what she’s done,” Fugate said.

Smith said the two infants – born two years apart — were both stillborn.

In court Thursday, the prosecutor called it “highly unlikely.” But Smith told the judge the skeletal remains were so badly decomposed the medical examiner couldn’t definitively say.

The discovery was made back in April 2016 when Smith’s brother was running cable under the home.

At the time, Fugate told CBS North Carolina Smith had a drug problem for years and that she may have been pregnant ten times.

Smith has three children. Fugate is helping to care for two of them.

“She said that she loved her kids, but when you do something like that I don’t think you can love your children like that,” Fugate said.

It took authorities over a year to track Smith down. She was found in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Who is to say she won’t get out, get high, get pregnant and have more babies and kill them?” Fugate said.

Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to report a death. Each carries a prison sentence of six to eight months. She’s already served 164 days.