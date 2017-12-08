NC man shot at stranded I-85 motorists, wounding 1, authorities say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with a U.S. Marshals Service task force have arrested the man authorities say shot at three people standing by their disabled vehicle along Interstate 85 near Mebane.

Matthew Murty, 21, was wanted on one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Authorities say Murty had been involved in an altercation with the victims in Durham.

The three were driving south on I-85 on Nov. 30 when they were forced by a mechanical failure to pull off the road.

They were still there at about 3 a.m. when Murty passed by, driving the same direction, and spotted them, according to investigators.

Investigators believe Murty fired “multiple rounds,” hitting one of the people in the leg and striking the vehicle three times.

On Wednesday, officers with the Marshals’ Joint Fugitive Task Force found Murty at a home on South Norwood Court in Mebane, according to a news release. He refused to come out at first, but eventually surrendered and was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail.

