NC man shot at stranded I-85 motorists, wounding 1, authorities say

By Published: Updated:
Matthew Murty (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with a U.S. Marshals Service task force have arrested the man authorities say shot at three people standing by their disabled vehicle along Interstate 85 near Mebane.

Matthew Murty, 21, was wanted on one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

Authorities say Murty had been involved in an altercation with the victims in Durham.

The three were driving south on I-85 on Nov. 30 when they were forced by a mechanical failure to pull off the road.

They were still there at about 3 a.m. when Murty passed by, driving the same direction, and spotted them, according to investigators.

Investigators believe Murty fired “multiple rounds,” hitting one of the people in the leg and striking the vehicle three times.

On Wednesday, officers with the Marshals’ Joint Fugitive Task Force found Murty at a home on South Norwood Court in Mebane, according to a news release. He refused to come out at first, but eventually surrendered and was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail.
news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s