Several NC school buses run into trouble in snow, despite early dismissal

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — Stokes County Schools confirm they have had problems transporting children home even after schools dismissed early.

Stokes County Schools’ superintendent Brad Rice said school dismissed at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

He said some buses were out on routes when road conditions deteriorated making it unsafe for travel. Some buses stayed parked and parents were called to pick up their children.

Bus drivers who weren’t able to finish their routes went to nearby schools and called parents to pick up their children, Rice said.

One bus driver and the students who were on the bus stopped and took shelter at Francisco Fire Station.

Even with schools making the decision as early as they could — based on the information they had — there were some transportation problems. Most schools around the Triad dismissed early.

In Guilford County, there was a report of a bus that slid off the road. A tow truck pulled it out and the driver continued on its route, according to Transportation Director, Jeff Harris.

In Rockingham County, Sheriff Sam Page tells WFMY that several buses got stuck on their route.

They had to send additional buses to get the kids and took them back to school where parents picked them up.