Norovirus sickens 60 at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 60 students are experiencing symptoms during a confirmed norovirus outbreak at North Carolina State University.

The gastrointestinal illness is highly contagious and causes stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea.

The Wake County Department of Human Services has confirmed the presence of norovirus. About 60 students on campus have exhibited symptoms consistent with norovirus, officials said. Most, but not all, of them live in Alexander Hall.

University officials are checking on affected students and offering wellness kits containing liquids and easy-to-digest foods. Students with the illness have been told to stay home while they’re sick, and housekeepers are stepping up cleaning operations in the affected areas.

The university is urging people to take precautions to stem the spread of the disease.

“With norovirus and other gastrointestinal illnesses, the most effective way to stop the spread is to practice good handwashing and personal hygiene,” officials wrote.

The university is in the midst of exams.