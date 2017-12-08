Winter Weather Advisory Through Saturday



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Most of central North Carolina will see cold rain showers throughout the day, but a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted along and west of I-85 — that’s where a rain/snow mix will occur today, with a changeover to mostly snow tonight and early Saturday. Up to 1″-2″ of snow could accumulate on lawns and rooftops within the advisory, but roads will just be wet. Some snowflakes will mix with the raindrops across the rest of central North Carolina, but significant accumulations aren’t likely.

A dry cold front will sweep through on Saturday, bringing an end to the mixed showers. Skies will clear out Saturday night, and cold air will flow in with sunshine for Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny as high pressure moves overhead. Another arctic cold front will move through late Tuesday and with it there will be a slight chance of a shower or two.

Friday will be cloudy and rainy, with rain/snow mix northwest of the Triangle. Temperatures will remain steady around 40. The precipitation risk will be 80 percent.

Friday Night will have more rain south and east of the Triangle, a rain/snow mix in the Triangle, with mostly snow along and west of I-85. The overnight low will be 33. The precipitation risk will be 70 percent

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow possible, mainly in the morning. The high will be 39. The precipitation rain risk will be 60 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, but cold. The high will be 40; after a morning low 25.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 48; after a morning low of 22.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day shower. The high will be near 50; after a morning low of 31. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny and cold. The high will be 38; after a morning low of 24.

Next Thursday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 46; after a morning low of 24.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

