Unconscious woman pulled from Raleigh house fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An unconscious woman was pulled from a burning home in Raleigh on Friday evening, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 6:15 p.m. at a two-story home in the 3800 block of Huntleigh Drive, authorities said.

A woman in her 60s, who was unconscious, was taken from the burning home.

She was rushed to WakeMed for treatment.

Fire officials said the home appeared to have “hoarding conditions” inside and that the blaze likely started in the kitchen.

Authorities were alerted to the fire when a neighbor across the street saw flames and called 911.

The woman’s condition was not immediately available.