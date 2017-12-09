Black ice advisory gets the attention of Triangle drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday night freezing temperatures were expected to turn wet roads in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill and all throughout the area into sheets of ice.

The National Weather Service issued a “black ice advisory” to more than 10 counties including Warren, Durham, Franklin, Chatham, Wake, and Orange.

For some drivers, this was enough of a reason to try and stay off the roads.

“Ice makes me nervous,” said Ryan Norman, who is from Ohio.

She says even though she’s used to dealing with winter conditions on the roads, she knows black ice is nothing to take lightly.

“My uncle was in a car accident — he flipped his car on black ice. He was going around a bend and flipped his car. It was awful. So now I’m very scared,” Norman said.

Norman says she’ll try to stay off the roads as much as possible, but for others, it’s not that easy.

“A lot of college kids want to go downtown and you know, party or whatever, but tonight I’m just a little skeptical,” said Dennis Anderson.

Anderson is a driver for Lyft. He says Saturday nights are peak money-making times. However, when the bars are letting out is also peak time for the black ice advisory.

He said despite the business, if the roads are bad he is calling it a night.

“I’m sure people will still want to go out, but if the weather’s not there it might be a Netflix and chill type situation, which sounds good too,” said Anderson.

Steve Abbott with the North Carolina Department of Transportation says staying off the roads is the best option to stay safe. However, if you have to drive, he says to take precautions.

Abbott says bridges, overpasses, and off ramps will ice over quicker than roads.

He also says there is a misconception that four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive can help in icy conditions.

Icy road conditions are expected to improve sometime around 10 a.m. Sunday, but freeze again Sunday night.