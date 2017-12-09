Family and pets escape Fuquay-Varina house fire

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina family and their pets managed to escape a house fire on Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. at a two-story home in the 1000 block of Hazelton Lane, which is located just off N.C. 55.

When fire crews arrived they saw heavy flames coming from the roof of the home.

The family and their dogs got out of the house and no one was injured.

The fire started in the attic area and is under investigation.

The family was displaced from the home and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

