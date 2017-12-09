Two arrested in Durham shooting, one still sought

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say Brandon Perry was arrested and placed in custody at the Durham County jail under a $600,000 bond for a shooting last month along the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Another man is still wanted.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old Daiquan Lea McCallum in the 300 block of Avon Lake Drive Wednesday afternoon.

McCallum was charged with attempted first-degree murder, officials said.

Authorities say 20-year-old Hashiem Smith is still wanted for attempted first-degree murder and a felony probation violation charge.

Police say the shooting happened on November 14 when a group of men dressed in black approached the 22-year-old victim just before 7 p.m. as he was sitting on a porch and began shooting.

The victim was shot multiple times. He is recovering from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call Investigator Harris at (919) 560-4281, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.