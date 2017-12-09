Man wanted in 5 Fayetteville business robberies is nabbed in Florida, police say

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say that authorities have captured a “prolific offender” who robbed five businesses in less than a week recently.

The five armed robberies began Nov. 27, police said.

Nicholas Rizzuto, 28, was charged with robbing five businesses while armed with a weapon.

Saturday night, Fayetteville police said that Rizzuto was captured in Leon County, which is on the Florida panhandle.

Rizzuto is wanted in connection with robberies at:

  • Metro PCS located at 8140 Cliffdale Road on Nov. 27
  • Text Book Brokers located at 2904 Fort Bragg Road on Dec. 1
  • Boost Mobile located at 5701 Yadkin Road on Dec. 1
  • CVS located at 3026 Bragg Blvd. on Dec. 2
  •  Metro PCS located at 2956 Owen Drive on Dec. 3

The United States Marshals Regional Florida Fugitive Task Force and the Leon County Sheriff’s Department helped capture Rizzuto, officials said.

Rizzuto is being held in the Leon County Correctional Center pending extradition back to Fayetteville.

“The FPD would like to thank the US Marshals Service in Florida and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating and arresting this prolific offender,” a Fayetteville police news release said.

