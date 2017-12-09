North Carolina snowfall totals – Dec. 8-9

By and Published: Updated:
A baby girl in snow in Clyde, North Carolina in Haywood County, where at last 6.5 inches of snow fell.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The mountain areas of North Carolina have seen up to 18 inches of snow since Friday.

The National Weather Service reported Saturday that more than 14 inches fell in Burnsville, while there were 12 inches in the Hendersonville area and Asheville Regional Airport recorded 8 inches.

The most snow in North Carolina fell in near Cashiers in Jackson County with 18 inches of snow by 10 p.m. Friday.

Snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 1 p.m. Saturday:

Alamance County
   2 ENE BURLINGTON       .5   0810 PM 12/08  Trained spotter

Alexander County
   Taylorsville           6.0  1011 AM 12/09  Public                  

Avery County
   1 NE Altamont          6.5   315 PM 12/08  Public                  
   2 ENE Ingalls          6.5   300 PM 12/08  Public                  
   1 E Sugar Mountain     5.0   234 PM 12/08  Public                  
   1 N Pineola            5.0   400 PM 12/08  Social Media            

Buncombe County
   Fairview              12.0   637 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   4 SSE Asheville       11.0   825 AM 12/09  light snow.  
   Barnardsville         10.0  1140 AM 12/09  2600 feet               
   Skyland               10.0   621 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   Leicester             10.0  1135 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   2 SSE Asheville        9.5  1145 AM 12/09  Public                  
   Avery Creek            9.5   630 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   3 SW Candler           9.5   936 AM 12/09  Public                  
   Weaverville            9.0   915 AM 12/09  Public                  
   9 SE Black Mountain    9.0   645 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   1 NNW Swannanoa        9.0   700 PM 12/08  Public                  
   2 W Fletcher           8.6   700 PM 12/08  Asheville Airport       
   Arden                  8.5   325 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Montreat               8.0   220 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Black Mountain         8.0   305 PM 12/08  2400 ft 
   Candler                8.0   220 PM 12/08  Public                  
   1 N Woodfin            8.0   949 AM 12/09  Public                  
   5 S Asheville          8.0   318 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Swannanoa              7.5   236 PM 12/08  Public                  
   2 W Asheville          7.3   259 PM 12/08  Public                  
   2 NNW Asheville        7.3   700 PM 12/08  UNC Asheville           
   5 WNW Swannanoa        7.0  1109 AM 12/09  light snow              
   1 E Biltmore Forest    7.0   222 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Asheville              6.5   254 PM 12/08  Public                  
   1 N Asheville          6.0   151 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Woodfin                5.5   146 PM 12/08  Public                  

Burke County
   Jonas Ridge            8.0   932 AM 12/09  Public                  
   5 W Morganton          7.0  1050 AM 12/09  light snow              
   Morganton              7.0   839 AM 12/09  light snow              
   Valdese                6.8   901 AM 12/09  light snow              
   3 NNW Oak Hill         6.5   927 PM 12/08  Media         
   3 SE Salem             6.0   933 PM 12/08  Media         
   1 SE Icard             5.5   911 PM 12/08  Media         
   4 WNW Glen Alpine      4.0   755 PM 12/08  Media         
   1 E Morganton          4.0   817 PM 12/08  Media         
   3 NE Valdese           3.5   522 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Connelly Springs       3.0   646 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   1 W Valdese            2.8   410 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   Hildebran              2.0   342 PM 12/08  Public                  
   3 NE Nebo              2.0   455 PM 12/08  Public                  
   1 WSW Hildebran        1.0   230 PM 12/08  Near I-40 MM118         

Caldwell County
   Gamewell               6.0   945 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Granite Falls          4.5   925 PM 12/08  Trained Spotter         
   3 S Cajah'S Mountain   3.5   550 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Lenoir                 3.0   306 PM 12/08  Public                  

Catawba County
   Catawba                3.5   855 PM 12/08  Public                  
   2 SSE Propst           3.0  1000 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   Sherrills Ford         3.0   859 AM 12/09  Public                  

Cleveland County
   Lawndale               4.0  1046 AM 12/09  light snow              
   Earl                   1.0   340 PM 12/08  Amateur Radio           

Davie County
   Sheffield              5.4   756 AM 12/09  Public 

Durham County
     2 ESE CHAPEL HILL    .3     919 AM 12/09  Public 

Forsyth COunty
   3 W WINSTON-SALEM      3.8    1126 AM 12/09  COCORAHS
   4 WNW PFAFFTOWN        3.0    1104 AM 12/09   Public           

Gaston County
   Cherryville            2.5   640 PM 12/08  Social Media            

Graham County
   2 SSW Robbinsville     7.0   600 PM 12/08  Co-Op 

Guilford County     
   High Point             .9    0856 PM  12/08 Media 
   5 NW MONTICELLO       2.9    0949 PM  12/08 Public

Haywood County
   Maggie Valley         12.0   800 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   2 NW Waynesville      11.0   933 AM 12/09  3800 feet.  
   Waynesville           10.5   955 AM 12/09  Public                  
   2 N Balsam            10.0   929 AM 12/09  4150 feet.  
   Canton                 8.0   638 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   4 NE Canton            8.0   550 PM 12/08  Public                  
   1 NE Balsam            7.0   233 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Clyde                  6.5   244 PM 12/08  Public                  

Henderson County
   1 SW Fletcher         15.2  1025 AM 12/09  2680 feet.  
   5 W Hendersonville    13.0   851 AM 12/09  Public                  
   1 ENE Laurel Park     12.0   924 AM 12/09  light snow              
   Mountain Home         11.0   822 AM 12/09  Light snow              
   Flat Rock             11.0  1145 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   Hendersonville        10.0   645 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Dana                  10.0   737 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   Mills River            9.5   823 AM 12/09  light snow              
   2 W Mills River        9.0   553 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Fletcher               7.0   415 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   1 S Hendersonville     5.0   145 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Laurel Park            5.0   128 PM 12/08  CoCoRaHS                
   1 W Fletcher           4.7   107 PM 12/08  Trained Spotter         

Iredell County
   Love Valley            4.5   822 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   Statesville            2.5   736 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   5 N Statesville        2.0   631 PM 12/08  Social Media            

Jackson County
   3 SW Cashiers         18.0  1000 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Cullowhee              9.0   641 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   Cashiers               6.0  1234 PM 12/08  Public                  

Lincoln County
   Lincolnton             2.0   651 PM 12/08  Social Media            

Macon County
   Highlands             15.0   805 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Franklin              11.0   829 AM 12/09  Public                  
   1 NNW Kyle             7.0   145 PM 12/08  2900 feet     

Madison County
   Wolf Laurel            7.5   245 PM 12/08  Public                  
   2 SE Luck              7.0   330 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   Mars Hill              6.8   306 PM 12/08  Public                  
   5 E Allenstand         5.0   400 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   1 NW Allenstand        4.5   400 PM 12/08  CoCoRaHS                

McDowell County
   3 N Ashford           10.0   937 AM 12/09  Public                  
   Little Switzerland    10.0  1000 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   1 N Marion             8.0  1106 AM 12/09  light snow              
   Old Fort               8.0   835 PM 12/08  Media         
   Pleasant Gardens       7.0   939 AM 12/09  light snow              
   5 SSW Old Fort         6.0   320 PM 12/08  Public                  
   3 ESE Old Fort         5.0   437 PM 12/08  Storm total    
   2 SE Marion            4.0   813 PM 12/08  Media         
   3 N Glenwood           2.0   220 PM 12/08  Public                  

Mecklenburg County
   4 S Paw Creek          0.1   813 AM  Charlotte Airport       

Mitchell County
   3 S Spruce Pine        9.5  1137 AM 12/09  Public                  
   3 NE Little Switzerl   8.0   430 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Spruce Pine            7.2   550 PM 12/08  Public                  
   3 SE Bakersville       6.5   445 PM 12/08  CoCoRaHS   

Orange County
   Hillsborough	          1.0   4 AM   12/09  WNCN  
   4 WSW ROUGEMONT        1.0  0745 PM 12/08  Spotter

Person County
   Roxboro                2.4    4 AM 12/09   WNCN            

Polk County
   1 N Saluda             6.8   450 PM 12/08  CoCoRaHS                
   4 SSE Mill Spring      4.0   638 AM 12/09  NWS Employee            

Rowan County
   Mount Ulla             1.0   651 PM 12/08  Media            

Rutherford County
   2 E Bat Cave           5.0   739 PM 12/08  Media            
   Bostic                 2.5  1021 PM 12/08  Spotter         
   Rutherfordton          1.0   249 PM 12/08  Public                  

Swain County
   Bryson City            7.0   416 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Whittier               6.0   723 PM 12/08  Social Media            

Transylvania County
   3 NW Connestee        11.0   530 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Brevard               10.5   700 PM 12/08  Public                  
   Sapphire               9.0   758 AM 12/09  Public                  
   4 ENE Sapphire         8.0   813 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   Pisgah Forest          7.0   139 PM 12/08  Public                  
   10 N Brevard           7.0   237 PM 12/08  Public                  
   2 W Cedar Mountain     7.0   500 PM 12/08  Public    

Vance County
   Henderson             3.0   WNCN    12/09

Wake County
   4 NNE RALEIGH          .5 (Mix) 0912 AM  12/09 Public

Yancey County
   4 S Burnsville        14.5   952 AM 12/09  light snow              
   Celo                   8.0   718 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   Burnsville             7.0   729 PM 12/08  Social Media            
   2 WSW Green Mountain   5.0   131 PM 12/08  CoCoRaHS

