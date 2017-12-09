North Carolina snowfall totals – Dec. 8-9

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The mountain areas of North Carolina have seen up to 18 inches of snow since Friday.

The National Weather Service reported Saturday that more than 14 inches fell in Burnsville, while there were 12 inches in the Hendersonville area and Asheville Regional Airport recorded 8 inches.

The most snow in North Carolina fell in near Cashiers in Jackson County with 18 inches of snow by 10 p.m. Friday.

Snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 1 p.m. Saturday:

Alamance County 2 ENE BURLINGTON .5 0810 PM 12/08 Trained spotter Alexander County Taylorsville 6.0 1011 AM 12/09 Public Avery County 1 NE Altamont 6.5 315 PM 12/08 Public 2 ENE Ingalls 6.5 300 PM 12/08 Public 1 E Sugar Mountain 5.0 234 PM 12/08 Public 1 N Pineola 5.0 400 PM 12/08 Social Media Buncombe County Fairview 12.0 637 PM 12/08 Social Media 4 SSE Asheville 11.0 825 AM 12/09 light snow. Barnardsville 10.0 1140 AM 12/09 2600 feet Skyland 10.0 621 PM 12/08 Social Media Leicester 10.0 1135 PM 12/08 Social Media 2 SSE Asheville 9.5 1145 AM 12/09 Public Avery Creek 9.5 630 PM 12/08 Social Media 3 SW Candler 9.5 936 AM 12/09 Public Weaverville 9.0 915 AM 12/09 Public 9 SE Black Mountain 9.0 645 PM 12/08 Social Media 1 NNW Swannanoa 9.0 700 PM 12/08 Public 2 W Fletcher 8.6 700 PM 12/08 Asheville Airport Arden 8.5 325 PM 12/08 Public Montreat 8.0 220 PM 12/08 Public Black Mountain 8.0 305 PM 12/08 2400 ft Candler 8.0 220 PM 12/08 Public 1 N Woodfin 8.0 949 AM 12/09 Public 5 S Asheville 8.0 318 PM 12/08 Public Swannanoa 7.5 236 PM 12/08 Public 2 W Asheville 7.3 259 PM 12/08 Public 2 NNW Asheville 7.3 700 PM 12/08 UNC Asheville 5 WNW Swannanoa 7.0 1109 AM 12/09 light snow 1 E Biltmore Forest 7.0 222 PM 12/08 Public Asheville 6.5 254 PM 12/08 Public 1 N Asheville 6.0 151 PM 12/08 Public Woodfin 5.5 146 PM 12/08 Public Burke County Jonas Ridge 8.0 932 AM 12/09 Public 5 W Morganton 7.0 1050 AM 12/09 light snow Morganton 7.0 839 AM 12/09 light snow Valdese 6.8 901 AM 12/09 light snow 3 NNW Oak Hill 6.5 927 PM 12/08 Media 3 SE Salem 6.0 933 PM 12/08 Media 1 SE Icard 5.5 911 PM 12/08 Media 4 WNW Glen Alpine 4.0 755 PM 12/08 Media 1 E Morganton 4.0 817 PM 12/08 Media 3 NE Valdese 3.5 522 PM 12/08 Public Connelly Springs 3.0 646 PM 12/08 Social Media 1 W Valdese 2.8 410 PM 12/08 Social Media Hildebran 2.0 342 PM 12/08 Public 3 NE Nebo 2.0 455 PM 12/08 Public 1 WSW Hildebran 1.0 230 PM 12/08 Near I-40 MM118 Caldwell County Gamewell 6.0 945 PM 12/08 Public Granite Falls 4.5 925 PM 12/08 Trained Spotter 3 S Cajah'S Mountain 3.5 550 PM 12/08 Public Lenoir 3.0 306 PM 12/08 Public Catawba County Catawba 3.5 855 PM 12/08 Public 2 SSE Propst 3.0 1000 PM 12/08 Social Media Sherrills Ford 3.0 859 AM 12/09 Public Cleveland County Lawndale 4.0 1046 AM 12/09 light snow Earl 1.0 340 PM 12/08 Amateur Radio Davie County Sheffield 5.4 756 AM 12/09 Public Durham County 2 ESE CHAPEL HILL .3 919 AM 12/09 Public Forsyth COunty 3 W WINSTON-SALEM 3.8 1126 AM 12/09 COCORAHS 4 WNW PFAFFTOWN 3.0 1104 AM 12/09 Public Gaston County Cherryville 2.5 640 PM 12/08 Social Media Graham County 2 SSW Robbinsville 7.0 600 PM 12/08 Co-Op Guilford County High Point .9 0856 PM 12/08 Media 5 NW MONTICELLO 2.9 0949 PM 12/08 Public Haywood County Maggie Valley 12.0 800 PM 12/08 Social Media 2 NW Waynesville 11.0 933 AM 12/09 3800 feet. Waynesville 10.5 955 AM 12/09 Public 2 N Balsam 10.0 929 AM 12/09 4150 feet. Canton 8.0 638 PM 12/08 Social Media 4 NE Canton 8.0 550 PM 12/08 Public 1 NE Balsam 7.0 233 PM 12/08 Public Clyde 6.5 244 PM 12/08 Public Henderson County 1 SW Fletcher 15.2 1025 AM 12/09 2680 feet. 5 W Hendersonville 13.0 851 AM 12/09 Public 1 ENE Laurel Park 12.0 924 AM 12/09 light snow Mountain Home 11.0 822 AM 12/09 Light snow Flat Rock 11.0 1145 PM 12/08 Social Media Hendersonville 10.0 645 PM 12/08 Public Dana 10.0 737 PM 12/08 Social Media Mills River 9.5 823 AM 12/09 light snow 2 W Mills River 9.0 553 PM 12/08 Public Fletcher 7.0 415 PM 12/08 Social Media 1 S Hendersonville 5.0 145 PM 12/08 Public Laurel Park 5.0 128 PM 12/08 CoCoRaHS 1 W Fletcher 4.7 107 PM 12/08 Trained Spotter Iredell County Love Valley 4.5 822 PM 12/08 Social Media Statesville 2.5 736 PM 12/08 Social Media 5 N Statesville 2.0 631 PM 12/08 Social Media Jackson County 3 SW Cashiers 18.0 1000 PM 12/08 Public Cullowhee 9.0 641 PM 12/08 Social Media Cashiers 6.0 1234 PM 12/08 Public Lincoln County Lincolnton 2.0 651 PM 12/08 Social Media Macon County Highlands 15.0 805 PM 12/08 Public Franklin 11.0 829 AM 12/09 Public 1 NNW Kyle 7.0 145 PM 12/08 2900 feet Madison County Wolf Laurel 7.5 245 PM 12/08 Public 2 SE Luck 7.0 330 PM 12/08 Social Media Mars Hill 6.8 306 PM 12/08 Public 5 E Allenstand 5.0 400 PM 12/08 Social Media 1 NW Allenstand 4.5 400 PM 12/08 CoCoRaHS McDowell County 3 N Ashford 10.0 937 AM 12/09 Public Little Switzerland 10.0 1000 PM 12/08 Social Media 1 N Marion 8.0 1106 AM 12/09 light snow Old Fort 8.0 835 PM 12/08 Media Pleasant Gardens 7.0 939 AM 12/09 light snow 5 SSW Old Fort 6.0 320 PM 12/08 Public 3 ESE Old Fort 5.0 437 PM 12/08 Storm total 2 SE Marion 4.0 813 PM 12/08 Media 3 N Glenwood 2.0 220 PM 12/08 Public Mecklenburg County 4 S Paw Creek 0.1 813 AM Charlotte Airport Mitchell County 3 S Spruce Pine 9.5 1137 AM 12/09 Public 3 NE Little Switzerl 8.0 430 PM 12/08 Public Spruce Pine 7.2 550 PM 12/08 Public 3 SE Bakersville 6.5 445 PM 12/08 CoCoRaHS Orange County Hillsborough 1.0 4 AM 12/09 WNCN 4 WSW ROUGEMONT 1.0 0745 PM 12/08 Spotter Person County Roxboro 2.4 4 AM 12/09 WNCN Polk County 1 N Saluda 6.8 450 PM 12/08 CoCoRaHS 4 SSE Mill Spring 4.0 638 AM 12/09 NWS Employee Rowan County Mount Ulla 1.0 651 PM 12/08 Media Rutherford County 2 E Bat Cave 5.0 739 PM 12/08 Media Bostic 2.5 1021 PM 12/08 Spotter Rutherfordton 1.0 249 PM 12/08 Public Swain County Bryson City 7.0 416 PM 12/08 Public Whittier 6.0 723 PM 12/08 Social Media Transylvania County 3 NW Connestee 11.0 530 PM 12/08 Public Brevard 10.5 700 PM 12/08 Public Sapphire 9.0 758 AM 12/09 Public 4 ENE Sapphire 8.0 813 PM 12/08 Social Media Pisgah Forest 7.0 139 PM 12/08 Public 10 N Brevard 7.0 237 PM 12/08 Public 2 W Cedar Mountain 7.0 500 PM 12/08 Public Vance County Henderson 3.0 WNCN 12/09 Wake County 4 NNE RALEIGH .5 (Mix) 0912 AM 12/09 Public Yancey County 4 S Burnsville 14.5 952 AM 12/09 light snow Celo 8.0 718 PM 12/08 Social Media Burnsville 7.0 729 PM 12/08 Social Media 2 WSW Green Mountain 5.0 131 PM 12/08 CoCoRaHS