Authorities investigate deadly stabbing in Orange County, sheriff says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating a man’s stabbing death Saturday in Orange County, officials said.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said around 11:30 a.m. that deputies were at the scene of a “possible homicide.”

The incident was reported around 8:05 a.m at 5705 Green Pine Road in Cedar Grove, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The call was reported as “cardiac arrest,” officials said.

When deputies arrived, they found Anthony Latta, 50, who was dead “from apparent stab wounds,” the news release said.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation into the exact events that led to the death of Mr. Latta,” Blackwood said in the news release.

Cedar Grove is a community located northwest of Hillsborough.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Keith Goodwin at (919) 245-2918.