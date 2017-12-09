Shelter opens in NC mountains after 18 inches of snow falls in areas

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – The mountain areas of North Carolina have seen up to 18 inches of snow since Friday and a shelter has been opened in one mountain county after power was lost during the winter storm.

The National Weather Service reported Saturday that more than 14 inches fell in Burnsville, while there were 12 inches in the Hendersonville area and Asheville Regional Airport recorded 8 inches.

The most snow in North Carolina fell in near Cashiers in Jackson County with 18 inches of snow by 10 p.m. Friday.

In McDowell County, where up to 10 inches of snow fell, emergency management teams have opened a shelter for cold weather in Marion because of power outages continuing in the county from Friday into Saturday.

The McDowell County DSS and American Red Cross are also are also assisting in setting up the shelter, which is at the First Baptist Church in Marion at 99 North Main St. in Marion.

The shelter opened at 1 p.m. Saturday. Medical personnel with McDowell County EMS will be at the shelter to help out with any special needs, including oxygen administration.

In the Triangle region, most snow was mixed with rain and melted quickly.

Most snow that did not melt was located north and west of Interstation 85. In the Triangle region, the most snow fell in Person County in Roxboro with 2.4 inches, according to the weather service.

Further west, Winston-Salem had 3 inches and Greensboro reported 2 inches while Burlington had 1 inch.

The snow was tapering off on Saturday, but forecasters say any melted snow will freeze on surfaces and create black ice on roadways.

The weather service said highs on Sunday will be in the 30s for much of the state. Temperatures are expected to rise on Monday to the 40s before another round of cold weather arrives.