2-hour-old baby’s death ruled a murder after mom hit herself, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WNCN) – After a thorough investigation, Metro Nashville and Davidson County police have now classified a premature baby boy’s death as a murder.

The baby, who was born 24 weeks into the pregnancy at a Nashville hospital in March, lived less than two hours.

Police investigators said Friday that the baby’s 21-year-old mother hit herself in the abdominal area with a closed fist in order to terminate the pregnancy.

The mother also allowed a young relative to sit on her stomach, police said.

According to a police news release, the boy, who was not given a name, did not survive because of blunt force trauma to his head.

CBS North Carolina is not naming the mother in the case because, so far, no charges have been filed.

The district attorney’s office is reviewing the police investigation. WZTV reported that the mother is the main suspect in the death of the baby.

— WKRN-TV contributed to this report