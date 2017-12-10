Driver charged after FedEx truck crashes, ends up hanging off bridge

By Published: Updated:

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL/WKRN) — The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged with one count of reckless driving following a crash in Washington County, Virginia Sunday morning.

CLICK TO VIEW 5 LARGER PHOTOS

Virginia State Police officials say Brian P. Hicks, 47, of Bristol, Tennessee was driving a FedEx tractor-trailer south on Interstate 81 just before 5:30 a.m. when he ran off the road, causing the truck to overturn near exit 14.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click here to view more photos

One of the trailers was partially hanging over the overpass as a result of that crash.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, officials said Old Jonesboro Road, which runs underneath the overpass, was still shut down as crews tried to clear the scene and remove the tractor-trailer.

Hazmat crews were also on scene because diesel fuel leaked from the damaged tractor-trailer.

After the crash, Hicks was taken to a nearby hospital in order to be treated for a minor injury.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

After safely removing the truck, traffic continued to be diverted while crews repaired the guardrail.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s