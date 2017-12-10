Firefighter injured while extinguishing Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A firefighter was injured while battling a home fire on Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 1:20 p.m. at a home at 1630 Newark Avenue, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

When crews first arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the one-story home.

“The structure suffered heavy fire and smoke damage throughout,” the news release said, adding that damage was estimated at $25,000.

The American Red Cross was asked to help two people who were displaced from the burned home.

“One fire department employee suffered a minor injury during the fire suppression efforts,” according to the news release.

Officials said the fire crew member is being evaluated for the injury.