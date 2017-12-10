Local Red Cross volunteers helping in California as wildfires hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local Red Cross volunteers from North Carolina are in California helping victims of recent wildfires.

Crews left last week and are handing out supplies like water and food to the hundreds of victims affected.

“The hardest part in any disaster is each one is different. The movement, the large-scale evacuations,” said Barry Porter, the Regional Chief Executive Officer of the Triangle Area Red Cross.



Porter says seven volunteers from the Triangle area are assisting in California. He says volunteers bring needed expertise to lead the help efforts.

“You have to stand up a whole new organization overnight because it’s larger than what that local organization can handle,” said Porter.

Among the seven volunteers are Micheal Francis from Durham and Barry Cuthbertson from Goldsboro.

CBS North Carolina spoke to both volunteers over the phone while they worked at a distribution center in California.

Francis says in his nearly three decades of volunteering with the Red Cross, he’s never seen anything like the wildfires in California.

“Dealing with the smoke, the heat, the ash; we jokingly said you guys got snow Thursday, or so, we were getting ash falling on our vehicles and it looked like snow in California,” said Francis.

But the heat and ash are no joke, and volunteers are forced to wear masks and gloves while working.

Cuthbertson says despite the hazardous conditions, and being away from his family, seeing the community come together makes it worth it.

“This small girl jumped out of the vehicle saying, ‘this is my Christmas present, this is my Christmas present’,” said Cuthbertson.

Cuthbertson is referring to Jaylene and Amberlee Baker. The two young girls told their mom instead of gifts this Christmas, they wanted to donate to the Red Cross.

Not only that, but the girls donated their time too. Sunday, the Baker sisters helped local volunteers like, Cuthbertson and Francis, in the distribution center.

“It was kind of a moving thing and that is definitely why we do this kind of work out here,” said Cuthbertson.

Volunteers like Cuthbertson and Francis will be in California for another two to three weeks.

Porter says it’s a difficult time at the end of the year for the Red Cross because people stop donating around this time.

He says if people want to get involved, undesignated donations can help with the wildfires in California and families they assist in our area every day.