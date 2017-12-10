Man in car sinking in icy pond is saved by first responders

WINCHENDON, Mass. (CBS News/CBS North Carolina) — The Winchendon Fire Department is applauding the efforts of fire rescue crews and police along with a witness for helping to save a man after his car plunged into an icy pond, CBS Boston reports.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday a witness called 911 to report a car that drove off Spring Street and into Hunts Pond in Winchendon.

Upon arrival, police discovered the driver was still in the car. Shortly after, the town’s fire department, EMS and dive team arrived.

The man was able to get himself on to the roof his car, according to officials, but as his car sank they knew there was not enough time to rescue the man using their tower equipment.

“Winchendon Fire Lieutenant Peters got a throw rope and threw it to the subject as the car was now quickly sinking. Peters told the subject to tie the rope around himself,” the fire department’s Facebook post said. He was then pulled safely to shore.

The man was unharmed and crews had the scene cleared in two hours.

Those who helped were Winchendon Police Sgt. Dan Woliski, Deputy Fire Chief Ricci Ruschioni, Lt. Andrew Harding, Winchendon Fire Lt. Peters, and Winchendon Department of Public Works foreman Randy Paul.

Dive Team members from the fire department, Capt. Byran Vaine and Josh Emerson later helped a tow company remove the car.