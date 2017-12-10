Man injured in Kinston police involved shooting

Kinston, NC (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is responding to a police involved shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Towerhill Road in Kinston Saturday night.

Police officers were conducting patrols in that area at the time, at the request of the community.

During an encounter between officers and 44 year-old Anthony Hicks of Kinston, gunshots were fired and Hicks was struck.

Hicks was transported the hospital for treatment of his injuries. No officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

More information will be released as it becomes available.