NC dad kills wife, his mom and shoots daughter before killing himself, police say

First responders on the scene at the apartments on Saturday morning. WBTV photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Three people are dead after shots were fired in east Charlotte Saturday morning during a domestic-related shooting.

Antioco Andrade Chacon is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Asuncion Chacon-Perez and his wife, Marina Bravo Aguilar.

Antioco shot his 12-year-old daughter who remains in critical condition, reports stated.

The suspect was found deceased at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Kilborne Drive at Woodland Park apartments around 8:40 a.m., according to officials.

According to police, both of the women and little girl were shot inside an apartment by the suspect

They are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

