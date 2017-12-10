Woman sexually assaulted, left unconscious while walking dog in Durham

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Durham Police are investigating after a 32 year-old woman was attacked while walking her dog Saturday evening.

Authorities say between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. the woman was sexually assaulted and later found lying in the grass near a wooded area in the 5300 block of Penrith Street.

Investigators are looking to speak with two persons of interest who were reportedly in the area on Friday. The two men are described as white males in their mid 20s to early 30s. One was wearing a grey coat and the other was wearing a red coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Sandoval at (919) 560-4440 extension 29461 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

The Durham Police Department would like to share the following personal safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times

Call 911 to report any suspicious activities

Do not walk alone

Try to remain in well-lit areas

Trust your instincts

Do not walk/run with earbuds or headphones

Bring a cell phone