After wife screams, Garner homeowner grabs gun and nabs intruder

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A surprise weekend visitor to a Garner home is now behind bars after the homeowner came face-to-face with the intruder and nearly shot him.

The homeowner, Dan Frye, says he was asleep around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at his home on Spanish Moss Lane when he heard his wife scream downstairs.

Frye says he grabbed his pistol and went downstairs. Frye’s wife told him there was a man trying to get into the house.

Frye says he went into his kitchen and found the man was already inside his home after the suspect apparently walked through one of the back doors, which was unlocked at the time.

Frye told the intruder to leave or he was going to shoot him.

“I threatened to shoot him once and he didn’t leave and I threatened him again and he left,” said Frye.

The suspect, who was later identified as 43-year-old Kristopher Ostrander, sat in his car until deputies arrived and arrested him.

Ostrander turns out to live down the road from Frye and was spotted on Frye’s surveillance cameras prior to the break-in.

The surveillance video appears to show Ostrander wandering around the house barefoot with a dog on a leash. At times he’s wearing sunglasses and halfway through the video the dog disappears.

Frye says the video indicates the suspect may not have known where he was or what he was doing.

Frye says it makes him glad he made the right choice in a split-second decision he never thought he would have to make.

“I gave him a chance to live. I gave him a live-free card,” said Frye. “I hope he takes advantage of it.”

Ostrander was taken into custody late Sunday night and was held a $50,000 bond. As of Monday afternoon, he had bonded out of jail.