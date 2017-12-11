Armed Rocky Mount pair pulled Knightdale jewelry heist, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Monday that they’ve identified the “armed and dangerous” pair who held up a Knightdale jewelry store at gunpoint last week.

Police are trying to locate Jaquin Jamal Pratt, 18, and Nikita Shontel Taylor, 25, both of Rocky Mount.

They are wanted on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, police said.

“Our biggest priority now is locating the suspects and taking them into custody before anyone else is victimized,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps. “We’re even calling on the suspects to mitigate the damage they’ve done by turning themselves in and cooperating with us to bring this matter to a close.”

Information from witnesses near the scene of the crime and help from other law enforcement agencies helped speed up the process of identifying the pair, Knightdale police said.

During the robbery, which happened just before 2 p.m. Friday, the two entered the Swift’s Fine Jewelry on Hinton Oaks Boulevard posing as customers, police said. After looking around for several minutes, they pulled a gun and ordered workers to the ground, according to authorities.

The two took cash and jewelry before getting away, according to police.

Police have described the pair as “armed and dangerous”

Police are asking anyone with information on their location to contact the Knightdale police or their local law enforcement agency.