At least 1 woman now carrying a gun after weekend Durham sex assault

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors are increasing their precautionary efforts after the sexual assault of a woman who was attacked while walking her dog Saturday evening.

Durham Police urge people to be aware of surroundings and avoid walking alone. Officers advise staying in well-lit areas and to not wear headphones or anything that could prevent them from hearing someone else approach.

Carisa Oxendine carried a handgun in her jacket as she walked her two dogs Monday afternoon.

For years, Oxendine has had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but she said Monday is the first time in her 30 months in this neighborhood that she has ever exercised that right while she exercised.

“It’s a shame that someone had to ruin our safety because this is a very safe neighborhood,” Oxendine said.

“I will continue to walk my dogs. The neighborhood is not going to let these guys win. I refuse to let these guys win.”

Investigators are looking for two men in their 20s or 30s who were on Penrith Drive Saturday evening. One wore a red jacket and the other had a grey coat. Police said the men are persons of interest in a case where a woman was assaulted and was then left unconscious on the ground.

People in the nearby apartments and townhomes are increasing their community watch and trying to look out for each other.

Erick Maldonado was unloading groceries from his minivan Monday morning when he noticed a woman walking alone. He flagged her down and told her about Saturday’s assault.

“I just saw this lady walking by herself and I just let her know about what happened, because she didn’t know,” Maldonado said.

Adriana Delgado said she found out from her sister, who got an alert about the attack through her mobile news app. Delgado said she now has a responsibility to spread the words of warning to her neighbors.

“We have to tell people, because a lot of people don’t watch the news, so they might not know,” Delgado said.

“(I want) to keep them safe and try to help them out so they won’t be the next person. Those people might still be around. We don’t know,” she added.

Delgado said Saturday’s attack also caused her to reconsider letting her kids go outside to play unsupervised. She said she plans to talk with other neighborhood moms to make sure someone’s parent is present.

Delgado said she constantly keeps on eye on the children through the window, but she told them they can’t be outside unless she is with them.

She also said her husband wants her to walk some to stay active during her pregnancy, and this is helping her make the case that he should join her.

“I told him I’m glad I didn’t listen to you, because if I would have been over there, I’m pregnant, if somebody approaches me, I probably wouldn’t have been able to escape or anything,” Delgado said. “I told him ‘I can go, but you have to be right there with me’.”

Neighbors noticed more officers on patrol Monday, and Maldonado said an officer drove by while he warned the woman who was walking alone.

“It makes me feel better, and when I talked to the lady, I saw the police, and I feel more comfortable with the police around here,” he said.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s attack should contact Durham CrimeStoppers at 919.683.1200. Anonymous tips leading to arrests and convictions are eligible for cash rewards.