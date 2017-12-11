Gunman from Cary who killed 5 in California in November died by suicide, authorities say

By and Published: Updated:
Kevin Neal (Corning Police Department via KRON)

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. (CBS/AP) — Authorities now say a gunman who killed five people in rural Northern California didn’t die from a police bullet but by his own gun.

In a final report Friday, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department said an autopsy determined 44-year-old Kevin Neal shot himself in the head in his car after police forced it off a road.

Police said Neal killed his wife Nov. 13 and went on a shooting rampage in Rancho Tehama Reserve the next day that included firing at an elementary school. He killed four others, including two neighbors, and wounded eight people including a 6-year-old boy.

Sarah Gonzales had just dropped off her daughter when the gunman blocked her car. “He pretty much stopped me and shot at me three times through his windshield,” Gonzales told CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas.

Authorities said neighbors had repeatedly complained about Neal firing hundreds of rounds from his house and engaging in other erratic, violent behavior. Relatives say he suffered from delusions and mental problems.

