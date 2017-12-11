Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Durham Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Camden Avenue, according to a news release from Durham police.

A man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of “potentially life-threatening injuries,” the police news release said.

No information about a suspect was immediately available, but police are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.