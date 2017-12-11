NC college freshman killed in 4-vehicle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An East Carolina University student died and five other people were injured after four vehicles crashed in Charlotte early Sunday morning.

CBS affiliate WBTV reports Destani Breanna May died in the wreck.

East Carolina University confirmed May was enrolled as a student at ECU. This fall was her first semester at the university, and her intended major was nursing.

WBTV reported that police said a black Dodge Charger driver by Roberto Juarez Ruiz ran a red light at the intersection of West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Charger hit the passenger side of a black BMW driven by Zandria Lumanu Sapu, according to WBTV.

The BMW traveled into the southbound lane and collided with two other cars.

May, the passenger of the BMW, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to WBTV.

May, 18, was from Dallas, North Carolina, a friend who started a GoFundMe page for May’s family told CBS North Carolina.

Ruiz was charged with driving under the influence of an impairing substance, felony death by motor vehicle and driving without a license.

Sapu was charged with driving after consuming under the age of 21.

They both suffered minor injuries, as did the rear seat passenger of the BMW and the driver of one of the cars the BMW ran into.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told WBTV speed and alcohol were both a contributing factor in the wreck.