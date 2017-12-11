NC woman in Mercedes faces DWI charge after deadly crash with motorcycle

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) — A Sunset Beach woman is facing charges in connection with a fatal DWI motorcycle crash in Brunswick County Sunday afternoon, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Stanbury Road and Old Ferry Connection SW in the Supply area.

Sgt. King with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Lori Saubers, 53, was driving a Mercedes SUV when she failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled out in front of a motorcycle driven Joseph Lewis Pallassino, 61, of Charlotte.

Bystanders attempted CPR on Pallassino before rescue crews could arrive, according to emergency officials. He was resuscitated at the scene but later died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

King said Saubers was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash. After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, troopers charged her with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle.

The Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad, Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Supply Volunteer Fire Department, Brunswick EMS and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the accident.

Friends say Pallassino was a member of the Beach House Harley Owners Group Chapter #2495 out of Shallotte.

