Explosion reported near Times Square in New York City

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that early reports indicate that a possible pipe bomb went off in a subway tunnel. The source said one person was in custody and additional person was injured.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

A law enforcement source told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton police are looking at a possible suicide bomber but the situation is fluid.

People reported seeing the bomb squad responding and posted images of the scene on social media.

The explosion has led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal. Many subway lines were forced to bypass the area.

New Yorkers were advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

