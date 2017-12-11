Orange County sheriff gets state, federal help in search for murder suspect

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County’s sheriff has enlisted the help of state and federal authorities in the search for a murder suspect and is warning that anyone who helps him hide could be charged with being an accessory.

Deputies have obtained a warrant charging Mori Farrell Jr. with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Anthony Latta, 50, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff Charles S. Blackwood has asked the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force and the State Bureau of Investigation for their help finding Farrell.

Someone called in a report of a “cardiac arrest” in the 5700 block of Green Pine Road in Cedar Grove just after 8 a.m. Saturday, according to deputies.

Deputies found Latta dead of “apparent stab wounds.”

“Interviews and evidence obtained from the investigation indicate that Mori Farrell Jr. participated in the murder,” a news release Saturday night said.

Farrell lives on Sawmill Road in Cedar Grove, deputies said.

Deputies are asking anyone who knows where Farrell is to call Investigator Keither Goodwin at (919) 24-2918.

“Anyone who assists the suspect in avoiding detection or arrest by authorities can be charged with the crime of accessory after the fact to a felony,” Blackwood said. “It is our goal to apprehend Mr. Farrell in the safest manner possible, ensuring that he has an opportunity to avail himself of his constitutional rights, including the right to due process of law.”