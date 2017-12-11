School bus tracking app down in Wake, Durham counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — School officials in Wake and Durham counties confirmed Monday that apps designed to track the arrival of school buses at stops are experiencing technical difficulties.

“The Here Comes the Bus app did not display student stops this morning and will not be available this afternoon,” Wake officials wrote in a tweet.

A Durham County official confirmed that in that county, the app is only working properly for the family of one student at each stop.

Wake officials said Synovia, the app provider is working to fix the issue and says service will be back Tuesday.