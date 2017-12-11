Teen charged in Nov. deadly shooting of Lillington 15-year-old, officials say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lillington teen was charged Monday in last month’s shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.

Owen Caltagirone died after what witnesses and the suspect initially called an accidental shooting that occurred Nov. 13.

The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of N.C. Highway 27.

Monday, Emmanuwell Leigh Nelson, 16, of Eisler Drive in Lillington was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death.

The shooter and victim were apparently living in an apartment behind the home where the shooting occurred, deputies said.

Harnett County said Sheriff Wayne Coats said the day of the shooting that the person who took responsibility for the shooting was best friends with the victim.

Caltagirone was shot in the chest by a shotgun, Coats said.

Caltagirone was undergoing CPR by family and friends when deputies were stopped at the scene. EMS arrived on scene shortly after and pronounced Caltagirone dead.

Nelson is being held on a $400,000 bond in the Harnett County Detention Center.