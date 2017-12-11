Thief sought after home of deployed soldier is robbed in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As if being deployed wasn’t hard enough, authorities are now looking for a burglar who robbed the home of a soldier who has been sent overseas.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office sent CBS North Carolina an image of the suspect. Officials said the break-in happened last week.

The thief was caught in the act by the soldier’s home security camera, according to Lt. Sean Swain of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Swain said it was unclear what the thief got away with because the homeowner hasn’t been able to tell them.

CBS North Carolina still working to get in touch with the soldier, who is serving in Afghanistan.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.