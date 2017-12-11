Thieves again targeting older women in Cary grocery stores, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – After a two-week lull, Cary police say they’ve received reports once again of thieves targeting women while they shop for groceries.

Between Dec. 6 and 8, police say pickpockets stole from four women at grocery stores across town.

The incidents occurred at:

Lowes Foods at 930 High House Road on Dec. 6.

Publix at 1020 Bradford Plaza Way on Dec. 6.

Harris Teeter at 1151 Tryon Village Drive on Dec. 8.

Harris Teeter at 2080 Kildaire Farm Road on Dec. 8.

The victims range in age from 72 to 92. They described similar circumstances in which someone would ask them a question or try to distract them while another person stole their wallet or purse.

Police say the incidents are likely connected to a series of crimes between late October and mid-November in which thieves also stole from older women at grocery stores.

“It’s so sad. These people, they really must desperate to be doing stuff like that,” said Kathy Asokan.

Thieves stole her wallet at the Harris Teeter on Tryon Village Drive on Friday. Before they left the store, she said the thieves bought two $500 gift cards.

“I felt somebody watching me, but I didn’t pay any attention to it,” she said.

Asokan said when she got to the bread aisle, a woman approached her asking about the differences between a couple different loaves of bread and which one Asokan preferred.

While that happened, Asokan says another person took her wallet from her purse.

“And, they’re fast. I mean, my purse was zippered,” said Asokan.

Asokan says not only did the thieves take her credit cards, they also took her insurance and Social Security cards, leaving her concerned about the potential for identity theft.

“That’s what I’m scared of, especially with my Social Security number,” she said, adding she put a freeze on her credit report. “But, it’s just a hassle. I wish they would just send me my cards back. Take the money. Take whatever they want.”

Cary police released several surveillance images on Nov. 22 of the suspects in the previous cases. They say they still haven’t identified the people in the pictures.

If you have additional information, you can contact Cary police at 919-469-4324. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 919-460-4636.