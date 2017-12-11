Wake County student diagnosed with whooping cough

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A case of whooping cough was recently discovered at a Wake County high school, officials said.

A student at Apex High School was diagnosed with whooping cough, Wake County school officials told CBS North Carolina on Monday.

Authorities are trying to identify students who came into contact with the student diagnosed with the illness.

School official said that a letter was sent out to Apex High School parents explaining the situation.

The Wake County Health Department is assisting the school, authorities said.