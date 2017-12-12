Coldest temps, wind chills of season coming Wednesday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The coldest air of the early pre-winter season is expected to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A cold front moving through Tuesday afternoon will usher in the drastic changes. While this front won’t have any rain with it, a wind shift to the north and the colder temperatures the wind will help sweep in will be dramatic.

During the day Tuesday, most of central North Carolina saw temperatures in the mid to lower 50s, which is right about normal for this time of year. By Tuesday night, a few hours after the front moves through, temperatures will drop very quickly into the 30s after sunset.

Temperatures will continue to drop, and by Wednesday morning many of us in central North Carolina will have temperatures near 20. But with winds still coming out of the north, expect temperatures to feel like the mid to lower teens in some spots. This will be the coldest morning since this past January.

Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday won’t be that much warmer with highs struggling to get up to 40. Thursday and Friday morning will still be cold, but not as drastic with morning temperatures each day around 30. Afternoon highs will be back to near 50 by Thursday afternoon.

The next chance of rain will be Friday with just a 20% chance.

